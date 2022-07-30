ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,600 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

IPI opened at $45.60 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $621.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 91.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

