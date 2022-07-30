ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Financial Institutions worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,307,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.61 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

