ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $457.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $521,654.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,612 shares of company stock valued at $41,506 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

