ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of AngioDynamics worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 272,925 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a P/E ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

