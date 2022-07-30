ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,828 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Berry worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berry by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Berry Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

