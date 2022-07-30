ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STKS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $272.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

