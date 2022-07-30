ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,701,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 834,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranpak

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ranpak Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:PACK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.67 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

