ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $504,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

