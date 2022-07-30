ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VSE worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 125,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

VSE Trading Up 3.8 %

VSEC stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.12 million, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.40. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.90 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

