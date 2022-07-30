ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 49,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.1 %

HSII stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $614.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.