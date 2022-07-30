ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares in the company, valued at $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 28.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

