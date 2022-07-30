ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Marathon Digital by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 224,802 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 625,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 135,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Digital by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

