ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $548,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.89.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,501 shares of company stock worth $527,228 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

