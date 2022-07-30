ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 740.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 872,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 43,412 shares of company stock valued at $773,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

