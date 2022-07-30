ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $337.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 334,093 shares of company stock worth $2,164,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

