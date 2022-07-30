ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Caleres worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 9.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 0.2 %

CAL opened at $24.82 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $911.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.