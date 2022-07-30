ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of MarineMax worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

MarineMax Company Profile



MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

