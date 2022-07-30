ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Entravision Communications worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,615 shares in the company, valued at $700,262.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

EVC opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

