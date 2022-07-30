ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 23,300 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of MannKind worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

