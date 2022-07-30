ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

