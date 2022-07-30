ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BHE opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.98. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $636.08 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.