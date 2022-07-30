ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $30.72 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

