ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 152,684 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Select Medical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $14,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SEM stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

