Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 496 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 216,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.