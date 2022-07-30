Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.20 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $482.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at $543,544.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at $543,544.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,953 shares of company stock worth $2,543,486. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

