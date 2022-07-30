Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8,553.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 339,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.