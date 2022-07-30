Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $407.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.58. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

