Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,384,000 after buying an additional 236,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $58.17 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

