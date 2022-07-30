Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 8.9 %

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

