CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Lowered to $31.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

