Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.
Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.