Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

