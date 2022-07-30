Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 135,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,382 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

