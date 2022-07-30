Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of The GEO Group worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The GEO Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in The GEO Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $814.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

