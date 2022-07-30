Comerica Bank Buys 197 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 140.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

