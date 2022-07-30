Comerica Bank Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Heritage Financial worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

