Comerica Bank Invests $640,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of XPEL as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in XPEL in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in XPEL by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,022,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,798,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,022,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 837,056 shares in the company, valued at $42,798,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,645 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

