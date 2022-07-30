Comerica Bank Sells 480 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of PDF Solutions worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $997.07 million, a PE ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.41.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.