Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

