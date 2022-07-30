Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,279 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $132.45 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

