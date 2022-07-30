Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 853,938 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 936,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 693,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 531,471 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,754.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,984 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 248,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,635 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 217,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

