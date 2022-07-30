Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,468 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

