Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 248,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

