Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

