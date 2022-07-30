Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.80 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

