Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,406 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

