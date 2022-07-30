Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

