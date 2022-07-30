Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 82,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 79.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.92.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $230.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average is $252.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.