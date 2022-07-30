Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $48.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

