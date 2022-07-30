Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 543,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,401,000.

Shares of DVOL stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

