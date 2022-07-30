Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 45,075 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,559 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 45,075 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

